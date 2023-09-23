Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys 10,549 Shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,549 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 2.55% of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of CTA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.38. The stock had a trading volume of 34,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,491. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.25. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $31.44.

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

