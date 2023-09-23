Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after buying an additional 42,245 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.41. The company had a trading volume of 261,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,613. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $74.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.36 and a 200-day moving average of $68.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

