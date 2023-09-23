Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.22. 305,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,201. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $62.01 and a one year high of $78.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.73 and a 200 day moving average of $72.96.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

