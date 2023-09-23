Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys 12,228 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $6,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $804,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 226,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 73,640 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 502.9% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 56,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 47,131 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,473,969 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average of $47.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3003 per share. This is a boost from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

