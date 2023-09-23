World Mobile Token (WMT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.50 Million

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000434 BTC on exchanges. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $52.64 million and $1.50 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, World Mobile Token has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00033664 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026676 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00011035 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003311 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

WMT uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 456,426,199 tokens. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

