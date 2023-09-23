Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires 785 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 0.9% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ESGU stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.87. The stock had a trading volume of 560,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,101. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $101.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.69.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

