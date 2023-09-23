Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys 1,287 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $360,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after buying an additional 2,409,856 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,476.4% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 859,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,310,000 after buying an additional 825,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $131,081,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $272.62. 1,541,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,251. The company has a market cap of $89.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.40. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

