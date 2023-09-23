Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Bought by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,642.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 955.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.02. The company had a trading volume of 265,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,655. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $47.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1746 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

