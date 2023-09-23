Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Performance

PTNQ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.50. The stock had a trading volume of 61,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.35 million, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.89. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $63.77.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

