Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $1.09 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 72.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 68,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 197,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.73.

Shares of PRU opened at $96.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.20 and a 200-day moving average of $88.09. The company has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

