Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 519 Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Bowman Consulting Group accounts for 1.4% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Bowman Consulting Group worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 18,179.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 54,538 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 326.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 110,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 84,725 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 404.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 45,282 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $972,000. Institutional investors own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

BWMN opened at $27.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $36.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.95 million, a PE ratio of 100.44 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.74.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.19). Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $82.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.41 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $214,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,469,057.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bowman Consulting Group news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $214,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,469,057.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $40,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,041,452 shares in the company, valued at $33,565,997.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,500 shares of company stock worth $1,711,890 over the last ninety days. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

