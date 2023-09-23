Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.30

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.30 and traded as high as C$12.54. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$12.25, with a volume of 19,036 shares traded.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd.

Evertz Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$934.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$125.82 million for the quarter. Evertz Technologies had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.9225199 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.37%.

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

