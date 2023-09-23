Bartlett & Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 532.5% in the 1st quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,280,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,727 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,261,000. Efficient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,222,000. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,212,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 782.7% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 668,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,954,000 after acquiring an additional 592,519 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $47.35 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $48.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.50.
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
