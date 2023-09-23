MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Cuts Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Humana by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Humana by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in Humana by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $568.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.53.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM opened at $494.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $473.58 and its 200-day moving average is $486.41. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $423.29 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.21%.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.