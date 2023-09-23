Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Buys New Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,627,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.56 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.96 and a 52-week high of $100.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.42.

