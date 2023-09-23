MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Boosts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,065 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.3 %

BMY opened at $58.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $123.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $58.33 and a 52 week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.64%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.