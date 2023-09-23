Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Acquired by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Five Below worth $14,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth $209,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 10.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Five Below by 793.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Five Below by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,094,444. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

FIVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, September 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $224.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.86.

Shares of FIVE opened at $147.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.30 and a 52-week high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Five Below’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

