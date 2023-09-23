Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Sells 259 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,461 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 5.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 77,192 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,937 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,234,670.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,234,670.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $64,161.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,661.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,230 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. Susquehanna raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NetApp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.35.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $76.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.00. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.08 and a 1 year high of $80.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 85.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

