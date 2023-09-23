Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Acquires Shares of 502 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 502 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 2.8% during the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the first quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 5,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.1% in the second quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.19.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $508.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $514.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $142.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.63 and a 12 month high of $558.64.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,927 shares of company stock worth $44,218,147. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

