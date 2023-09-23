Arden Trust Co Sells 1,723 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Progressive were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Progressive by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Progressive from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Progressive from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.93.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR stock opened at $143.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.66. The stock has a market cap of $83.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $149.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. Equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $1,622,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 285,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,597,691.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,371 shares of company stock worth $10,046,656. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

