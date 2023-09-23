SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2,393.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.59. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.26 and a 1 year high of $59.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

