SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 333 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 31.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $936.02 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $680.00 and a 52 week high of $975.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $940.93 and a 200-day moving average of $914.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,633 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.71, for a total value of $7,142,274.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,839,378.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.55% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Citigroup upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $971.40.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

