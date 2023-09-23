First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.5754 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RFEM stock opened at $53.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.96 and a 200 day moving average of $54.21. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.61 and a 52 week high of $57.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 96.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 17,501 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 199.2% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 18,394 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for RFEM Fund index. The fund is actively-managed to select in emerging market stocks using multiple factors. The manager has discretion to hedge currency exposure up to 100% of the portfolio.

