Pacifica Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for 1.7% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 89,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 82,070 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 19,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $1,033,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 15.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 45,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

