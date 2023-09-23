Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Has $3.58 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. KLA comprises about 2.3% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in KLA by 118.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in KLA by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in KLA by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,530,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,360.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,818 shares in the company, valued at $23,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,986 shares of company stock valued at $22,071,950. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC opened at $451.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $484.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.25. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $520.19. The company has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.59%.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $463.11.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

