SFG Wealth Management LLC. Purchases Shares of 9,862 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000.
BATS:JMST opened at $50.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.60.
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
