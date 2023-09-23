Pacifica Partners Inc. Sells 621 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lessened its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IEF opened at $92.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.75. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.02 and a twelve month high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2418 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.