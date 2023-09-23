Pacifica Partners Inc. Buys 165 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,667 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 43.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BMO opened at $85.72 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $81.55 and a 52 week high of $102.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.17.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.20). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 58.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

