Pacifica Partners Inc. Has $196,000 Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNV. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.5% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on FNV shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CSFB reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $140.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.91 and a 200-day moving average of $145.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.72. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.70 and a fifty-two week high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 53.88%. The firm had revenue of $329.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

