iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Bought by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,288.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,738,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181,102 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,815,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,286 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 655.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,355,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,738 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,357,142.9% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 705,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 705,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,852,000 after purchasing an additional 664,608 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $15.09 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $21.60. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.02.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

