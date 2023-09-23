Pacifica Partners Inc. Purchases New Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 784 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,569 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,568,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after buying an additional 3,443,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,785,980 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $658,916,000 after buying an additional 660,757 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on UBER. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $3,148,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,416,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,730,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,145,905.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,756,000 over the last 90 days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

UBER opened at $44.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.78 billion, a PE ratio of -201.92 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $49.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.