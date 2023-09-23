Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the quarter. Realty Income makes up approximately 1.6% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $14,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $201,358,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,024,520,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O opened at $51.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.72 and its 200-day moving average is $59.95. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.85.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous oct 23 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 229.10%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.34.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on O

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.