TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. TE Connectivity makes up 1.5% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $13,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

NYSE TEL opened at $123.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.54 and a 200-day moving average of $129.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $104.76 and a 12 month high of $146.60. The company has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.55%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $10,114,517.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,666.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

