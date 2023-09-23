Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,088 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $10,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,161 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 138,600 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $908,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,794 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $119.00 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $140.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.12 and its 200 day moving average is $124.97.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Electronic Arts

Insider Activity

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $683,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,628,709.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at $10,628,709.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total transaction of $122,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,277.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,604 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,994 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.