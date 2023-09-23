Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,388 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,218,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,637,000 after purchasing an additional 645,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cummins by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,473,000 after buying an additional 191,776 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cummins by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,507,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,312,000 after buying an additional 266,704 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,026,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,360,000 after acquiring an additional 287,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,939,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,947,000 after acquiring an additional 70,040 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.17.

Cummins Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $230.84 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.40 and a 52-week high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.22.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

