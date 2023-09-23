Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth $24,276,860,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Performance

MET opened at $64.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.00 and a 200 day moving average of $58.67. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.93%.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,905,168.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MET

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.