Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 8,920 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $8,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 99,268.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after buying an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 9,188.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,376,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,246 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 26,257.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,900,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 47.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,619,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEP. Barclays began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.97.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ AEP opened at $79.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.47 and a fifty-two week high of $100.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.