Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $15.31 Million Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,866 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,074 shares during the quarter. Illumina makes up 1.7% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $15,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 125.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ILMN. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.05.

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN opened at $132.44 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.62.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

