Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $22.37 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLTFree Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,720 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for 2.5% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $22,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,546,525,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,401,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,758,000 after purchasing an additional 535,868 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,618,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,413,000 after purchasing an additional 594,278 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,183,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,279,000 after purchasing an additional 789,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3,985.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,166,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015,821 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $33.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.24. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $36.62.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

