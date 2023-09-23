Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Holdings Lifted by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 1.7% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $15,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ opened at $48.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average of $47.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.3003 dividend. This is a boost from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

