Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,050 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 4.2% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.5% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 653 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 2.2% in the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 759 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.3 %

BLK opened at $659.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $702.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $681.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $767.69.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

