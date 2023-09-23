Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,605 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $7,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 111.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter worth $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $78.06 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $92.36. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 82.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.47 and its 200 day moving average is $78.54.

Insider Activity

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $605.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.49 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 6.61%. Research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 21,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $1,922,629.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,714 shares in the company, valued at $28,996,960.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CoStar Group news, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $8,274,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 264,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,710,900.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 21,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $1,922,629.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 324,714 shares in the company, valued at $28,996,960.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,804 shares of company stock worth $13,113,112 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.