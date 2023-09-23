STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $9,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,136 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,900,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth $100,756,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth $91,086,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 89.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after acquiring an additional 451,235 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STE opened at $223.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $254.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.82.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. STERIS had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on STE. JMP Securities boosted their target price on STERIS from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on STERIS

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.