Bartlett & Co. LLC Invests $2.60 Million in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTC. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 9.2% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Toro by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Toro by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Toro during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 131,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after purchasing an additional 19,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $131,907.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $80.32 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $117.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.28). Toro had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Toro’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

TTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

