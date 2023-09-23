Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 1,594 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $33,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $435,417,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $353,762,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $255,265,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,336,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,430,000 after purchasing an additional 936,030 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $213.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $228.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

