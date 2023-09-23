Bartlett & Co. LLC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Avant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Avant Capital LLC now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG opened at $72.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $78.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.62 and a 200 day moving average of $70.64.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

