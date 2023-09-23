Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 160.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.

EAGG stock opened at $45.77 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $48.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.16.

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

