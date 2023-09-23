Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $3.95 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2,026.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,009 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $48.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.61. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.87 and a 1-year high of $49.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0793 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

