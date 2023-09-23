MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,532,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,565,467,000 after purchasing an additional 555,578 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after buying an additional 62,400,056 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,819,025,000 after buying an additional 23,220,407 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,082,000 after buying an additional 1,603,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,449,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $842,151,000 after acquiring an additional 715,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 13,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $849,700.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,831.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 13,434 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $849,700.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,831.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $111,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,487,335.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,434 shares of company stock worth $6,901,231 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $52.30 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.26.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -54.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

