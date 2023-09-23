Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 4,035 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,341,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,124,649,000 after buying an additional 462,216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,689 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,371,000 after buying an additional 942,207 shares during the period. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,274,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,491,000 after buying an additional 26,810 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $104.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.68. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.23 and a one year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

